Elevate your Marketing Career with One Simple Word

Elevate your Marketing Career with One Simple Word
From http://www.toprankblog.com
Made Hot by: logistico on August 19, 2017 12:43 pm
Not everyone can say that within 4 years, they went from being an individual contributor to the VP of a billion dollar company. McLean Donnelly can.

How did he do it? As someone with a design background, you might expect the answer was jaw-dropping designs. But that is only part of the magic. It is the well-paired designs with outstanding business cases that propelled Donnelly’s career forward. And, his ability to grow the talent he manages, the product he sells and the bottomline.




