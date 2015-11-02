Can we make money through our blog posts?



The genuine answer to this question is, Yes, Of course, we Can!

This is an emphatic answer to this question.



Well, one can make money through his blog posts! No doubt about that!



Ask any blogger who is in this field for quite some time, will tell you the truth!



But I am sure every such blogger will tell you some hard truths along with it!



Indeed, those are very, hard truths! The hard truth is that you have to make some hard decisions before making a blog page of your own.



Yes, there are a good number of unwritten rules to follow to achieve this goal.

