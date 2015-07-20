Back To Basics: Simple Mistakes That Are Crippling Your Business - Takis AthanassiouPosted by tathan under Strategy
From http://takisathanassiou.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on February 21, 2017 12:37 pm
There’s no doubt about it, running a business can be pretty complicated. You’ve got to spend your time keeping a lot of different plates spinning all at once, and that can be difficult, to say the least.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Suzie Poirier @aceconcierge Builds Virtual Partnerships
Growing a business, especially online, requires you to wear many hats. If you focus on all the little things, you can … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- How To Be A Pro At Slack In 6 Simple Steps
- 7 Lessons On How To Avoid A Quick Business Failure
- Free Up Your Hands When Livestreaming
- Improve Productivity by Dealing with Email Overload Effectively
- How This Mom Is Making Money by Teaching Kids to Cook Healthy
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments