Nimble, Focused, Feisty: Organizational Cultures That Win in the New Era and How to Create Them refines the surprising paradox of success in business. At the height of their power, businesses like Blockbuster and Kodak, fail to perceive the changing world around them and they fall. They fall hard. The problem, however, runs much deeper than a big company ignoring their competition. It is more about the business failing to look in the mirror.

The book explores why culture, even one of success, can destroy a business if not proactively managed and cultivated.

