17
Vote
6 Comment
Your beautiful website doesn’t mean much if you can’t get people excited to visit.

A business needs customers.

And a website needs traffic.

But finding traffic can be a challenge. Even when you think you have a system figured out, algorithms shift, customer tastes change, trends develop and you’re back to the starting point again.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by pvariel
4 hours ago

Hello Matin and all other Admin members, what's happening here?

The same spam commentsappeared all over!

Looks like Admin is not bothered to dismissthisperson'saccount from this platform.

I have reported this a week back about this person and the timely alert removed his comment from the pages, But alas his account is intact and he repeated the same again and is showing it on the homepage!

I haveupdatedan article in this regard uploading the screenshots of his actionshere.

Here is that link: https://www.pvariel.com/the-power-of-blog-comments/

But to my surprise, the same spam appeared again and no one from admin is responding!

What happened to BizSugar?

It looks like.​...​

Thanks

Philip

PS: Is not any rule to remove such spamsters from this platform?

This is really an irritating act!

Request Admin to take serious actions to such spamsters.

Thanks
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 11 minutes ago

Phil: Thanks for your comment.

I will come back to you as soon as I have further information.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by abdulbais
5 hours ago

[Moderator's note: removed spam comment. ^ML]
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
5 hours ago

Hi Martin @Lyceum Thanks for your note, I am glad that my share here helped you to find something new!!! We'll share more such posts in the days ahead. Keep in touch.

Keep going.

Best

~ Phil
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Phil: Good to know. We will keep in touch! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Philip: I have learned about a new referral source from the long post?
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ashley Neal Creates Resources for Success @smallbizatlanta

Ashley Neal believes if you help others get what they want, you'll have what you want. "I really enjoy being a small … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop