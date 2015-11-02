8 Questions to Explore Before Localizing Your WebsitePosted by beth02 under Strategy
From http://blog.gmrtranscription.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on May 10, 2017 9:30 am
In a globalized business world where you need to interact in a multilingual, multicultural setting, the need for website localization, so that it is in alignment with the languages and cultures where your customers live, has become an imperative business need. However, there are certain questions you need to ask yourself and get their answers before you go for a website overhaul. This blog attempts to answer those questions.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data
Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments