6 Signs It's Time to Let a Client Go - Tweak Your BizPosted by smpayton under Strategy
From http://tweakyourbiz.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on April 23, 2017 7:34 am
It’s unfortunate: I think a lot of entrepreneurs work with clients that stress them out or cause them to work far more than necessary simply because they don’t think they have any other choice. And yet there is absolutely no reason why you should continue to work with a bad client.
I’ve written before about firing a client, and how to do it the right way. This time, let’s look at how you can know that it’s time to do so.
I’ve written before about firing a client, and how to do it the right way. This time, let’s look at how you can know that it’s time to do so.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cecil Wampler @CecilWampler Studies Workplace Psychology
You may have sometimes felt your boss, co-workers or employees needed a therapist. But did you know there is a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
3 hours ago