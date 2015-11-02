17
Vote
1 Comment

10 Common Mistakes Small Businesses Make

10 Common Mistakes Small Businesses Make Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Strategy
From http://www.smbceo.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on November 28, 2017 12:53 pm
Here are ten biggest mistakes often made by small business owners. Avoiding these mistakes can save the business you are working on.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
20 minutes ago

Ivan: Which mistake do you think is the most common? Which mistake have you done recently?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Marsha Friedman @marshafriedman Business Celebrity

Marsha Friedman believes your business should have more than just a brand. She believes your business should be a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop