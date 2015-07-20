16
How Contract Tests Improve the Quality of Your Distributed Systems

Catching bugs at the end of a development cycle is costly, but how do you incrementally test complex distributed systems? In this article, Marcin Grzejszczak looks at an integration testing approach for communication between components. He reviews contract testing, and Spring Cloud Contract, as one solution.




