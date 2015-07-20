Why You Need Help Rather Than Helpers In A StartupPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on October 26, 2017 8:31 am
As an advisor to startups, and a mentor to many aspiring entrepreneurs, I’m still surprised at the number who are determined to go it alone. Even worse, when they figure out that they really need help, the first place they look is for an intern or untrained helpers. They don’t realize that these only increase their workload, due to training and management, rather than offloading real work.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data
Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments