Most entrepreneurs believe they are “different,” but they can’t quite understand how. They usually explain it by insisting that they are driven to follow their passion, need to be their own boss, want to get rich quick, or want to change the world. I now believe that the roots of the difference may go back more than 10,000 years, when hunting and farming became two different lifestyles.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 6 minutes ago

I see myself as a farmer without green thumbs! ;) Things take time and you have to cultivate your relationships.
