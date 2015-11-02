Why Pitching Your Product Is Not Enough For InvestorsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
As an occasional angel investor, I always ask for a business pitch to get me in the mood. I’m still amazed at how many technical entrepreneurs don’t have a business pitch, and offer me their product pitch or product spec instead. I’m a technologist, so I always love to learn about the product, but every investor needs to make sure you have a business, as well as a product.
