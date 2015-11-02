Why Live Chat Integration is a Top Tool for Boosting Your Business in 2018



The internet is not the wide-open marketplace it once was and oversaturation is a real problem in many of its sub-sectors. Regardless of what you are selling online, there is likely a plethora of competitors that are looking for the same traffic and customers you want.







That being said, the internet is still likely the biggest marketplace available to most of us and it has created a way for anyone to sell globally. In 2018, to stand out a brand has to leverage all possible tools to ensure success, and one of the most powerful under utilized tools online is live chat.

