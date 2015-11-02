16
Vote
0 Comment
Why Live Chat Integration is a Top Tool for Boosting Your Business in 2018

The internet is not the wide-open marketplace it once was and oversaturation is a real problem in many of its sub-sectors. Regardless of what you are selling online, there is likely a plethora of competitors that are looking for the same traffic and customers you want.



That being said, the internet is still likely the biggest marketplace available to most of us and it has created a way for anyone to sell globally. In 2018, to stand out a brand has to leverage all possible tools to ensure success, and one of the most powerful under utilized tools online is live chat.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Holly Hanna: Facebook "Contributor of the Week"

Say hello to Holly Hanna, our first BizSugar Facebook "Contributor of the Week." Holly has always wanted to be a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop