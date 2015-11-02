30
Vote
0 Comment
Determining what type of business you're starting and walk through this list to help you understand what the cost of starting a business might be for you.

The question of how much it will cost to start a business is certainly a loaded one. It can be anywhere from hundreds of thousands of dollars to virtually free. It all depends on the kind of business you’re interested in starting and how you intend to operate.

There is a comprehensive list of things you need to plan for when you’re looking to start a business, and you can’t create an accurate estimate of what the costs will be until you’ve accounted for everything. The more thorough you are, the less likely you are to be surprised later.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Please Welcome Chris Hamilton, "Contributor of the Week"

We are so psyched to announce yet another BizSugar "Contributor of the Week", Chris Hamilton of Sales Tip A … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop