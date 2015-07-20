What Are You Waiting For? A Guide for Mom Entrepreneurs on Starting, Growing, and Managing a Successful BusinessPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Startups
Women start over 1,000 new businesses every day in the United States. It’s a great time to be a woman entrepreneur. This is a terrific, FREE ebook with tons of actionable advice to help you start, grow and manage your business.
