Top Startup Mistake: Unrealistic Forecasts

Top Startup Mistake: Unrealistic Forecasts Posted by brianamorgaine
A growth forecast works for investors when it’s built on realistic assumptions, laid out transparently. The problem? Most forecasts are unrealistic, overly optimistic, and built without real basis. Here's how to fix that.




Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 56 minutes ago

If the forecast is not realistic, will it do any good at all?
