The Worst Advice 5 Founders Received For Their Growing BusinessesPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on March 3, 2018 7:52 pm
Good advice can be a game-changer for entrepreneurs. As any founder or CEO can tell you, it’s critical for anyone growing a business to have help from trusted advisors. If advice is given well (and taken) it may be easier to navigate that path to success. But in this day and age, good advice can also be hard to find. We asked these five founders about the worst advice they’ve gotten for their growing businesses. Read their answers.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Francisco Perez @ditesco Shares Blogger Insights in Rock Your Biz
We've reached the end of our profiles on our "Rock Your Biz" winners, with fifth prize recipient Francisco Perez who … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
8 hours ago