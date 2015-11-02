The four most important questions to ask yourselfPosted by MashaKaran under Startups
Kevin Starr, the incredible Executive Director of the Mulago Foundation, invests $10M per year into social impact organizations tackling the toughest problems in the harshest conditions in the world.
The way he evaluates an investment is by asking the following four (seemingly) simple questions:
Is it needed?
Does it work?
Will it get to those who need it (and a lot of them)?
Will they use it well?
