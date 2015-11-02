18
The four most important questions to ask yourself

The four most important questions to ask yourself
From http://www.alphagamma.eu 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on January 18, 2017 9:56 am
Kevin Starr, the incredible Executive Director of the Mulago Foundation, invests $10M per year into social impact organizations tackling the toughest problems in the harshest conditions in the world.

The way he evaluates an investment is by asking the following four (seemingly) simple questions:

Is it needed?
Does it work?
Will it get to those who need it (and a lot of them)?
Will they use it well?




Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

It could be a hard question to answer these questions for a new business owner, starting up his / her company.
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
