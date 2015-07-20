The Entrepreneur’s Guide For Dealing With AdversityPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on December 21, 2017 1:48 am
As a business owner in this age of rapid technological change, with the surge of worldwide competitors, setbacks and adversity are virtually guaranteed. Based on my years of experience mentoring and advising entrepreneurs, you need to attack problems and challenges with a mindset of success, or it is unlikely that you or your business will survive.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Say Hello To Ileane Smith: Contributor of The Week!
Woo-hoo! Meet our latest "Contributor of the Week," Ileane Smith. Ileane started her small business adventure … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
5 hours ago