16
Vote
0 Comment

The Economics of Starting an Imports/Exports Business

The Economics of Starting an Imports/Exports Business Avatar Posted by fundera under Startups
From https://www.fundera.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on March 23, 2017 2:57 pm
For nearly as long as thereâ€™s been people, thereâ€™s been trade. In the long history of humanity, when we arenâ€™t at war, weâ€™ve been interested in buying and selling various goods from each other. Imports and exports are how the potato came to Ireland, and in a more modern sense itâ€™s how weâ€™re able to buy food, drinks, furniture, clothes, and nearly everything else, from all around the world today.






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Personal Finance Inspires this Contributor of the Week

While improving personal finances is certainly the motive behind why many entrepreneurs and small business owners start … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop