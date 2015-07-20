For nearly as long as thereâ€™s been people, thereâ€™s been trade. In the long history of humanity, when we arenâ€™t at war, weâ€™ve been interested in buying and selling various goods from each other. Imports and exports are how the potato came to Ireland, and in a more modern sense itâ€™s how weâ€™re able to buy food, drinks, furniture, clothes, and nearly everything else, from all around the world today.





