Startup Stages: Surviving Your First YearPosted by jondyer under Startups
From https://www.backblaze.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on October 1, 2017 4:26 pm
Building a startup is never a straightforward journey. However, you should have some goals in mind for your first year. As Backblaze CEO Gleb Budman shares, one of those goals should be to survive and shares some of his top tips or doing just that.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ti Roberts @tiroberts Bitten By Marketing Bug
The Internet marketing bug bit Ti Roberts early on. Since then, she has come a long way, honing her marketing … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments