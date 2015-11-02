Startup Marketing Should Skip Traditional AdvertisingPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on September 6, 2017 1:12 pm
The power and influence of paid media advertising, including print ads, TV commercials, radio, and even online digital campaigns is waning, in favor of unpaid earned and owned messaging from your website, social media, key market influencers, and existing customer word-of-mouth. But startups need to remember that even zero paid media doesn’t mean that marketing is free.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Daniel Sharkov @DanielSharkov Grows Up Blogging
Daniel Sharkov grew up in the blogging business. Usually when we say that, we are talking about someone who started … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
3 hours ago
3 hours ago