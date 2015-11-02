17
The power and influence of paid media advertising, including print ads, TV commercials, radio, and even online digital campaigns is waning, in favor of unpaid earned and owned messaging from your website, social media, key market influencers, and existing customer word-of-mouth. But startups need to remember that even zero paid media doesn’t mean that marketing is free.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I have to check out the book mentioned in the post. I wonder what Z.E.R.O is standing for? ;)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Zealots, Earned (media), Real (customers), Owner (media).
- 0 +



