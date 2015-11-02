Startup Ideas: It All Starts With Defining the Real ProblemPosted by jondyer under Startups
From https://www.backblaze.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on April 16, 2017 8:58 am
Getting your startup off the ground is never an easy task. Just ask Backblaze — an online backup company now celebrating their 10th anniversary. In their earliest days, Backblaze had to work through a number of obstacles and not only learn to solve their own problems but also determine exactly what problems they were looking to solving for others. 10 years later, they share their insight and what other startups can learn from their experiences.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Rachel Strella: Story of an Accidental Entrepreneur
If you had asked Rachel Strella in June 2010 what she did for a living, she would have told you she worked in … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
4 hours ago