Startup Advantages: How to Win Against Bigger Established Competitors
From https://www.backblaze.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on October 22, 2017 11:06 am
When it comes to startups, it can sometimes feel like a real David and Goliath situation. However, there are some advantages that startups and small businesses have over the big guys. Backblaze CEO Gleb Budman shares how his cloud backup company has been able to succeed despite some tall competition.
