Spotlight: Vous Vitamin Offers Personalized Multivitamins

Taking vitamins can help you supplement your diet and lead a healthier life. But navigating all of the options out there can be overwhelming for anyone without a medical degree. That’s why Drs. Romy Block and Arielle Levitan founded Vous Vitamin — to help people make sense of the multivitamin market with simple solutions.




Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 45 minutes ago

I am independent distributor for a company with different nutritional products and they have developed a new type a multi-vitamin product. It is not yet ready for my home market, but you could get on the North American product. I have never been "popping pills," but I have been on the quest to find a personalized all round product for my well being. Does Vous Vitamin ship their products to international markets?
