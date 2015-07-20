Spotlight: Vous Vitamin Offers Personalized MultivitaminsPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on December 9, 2017 10:26 am
Taking vitamins can help you supplement your diet and lead a healthier life. But navigating all of the options out there can be overwhelming for anyone without a medical degree. That’s why Drs. Romy Block and Arielle Levitan founded Vous Vitamin — to help people make sense of the multivitamin market with simple solutions.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Zubin Kutar @WebTrafficROI Builds a Better Blog
What would you do if you were told from the beginning you might never amount to anything? If the people charged to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 45 minutes ago