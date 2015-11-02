Spotlight: Truvid Offers Video Specifically for ProfessionalsPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
Video has become a powerful tool for a lot of businesses, whether you’re creating advertisements or looking for ways to explain a product or service. Platforms like YouTube give video creators a way to easily share their content. But a new platform, Truvid, goes a step further. The platform is made specifically for professionals, giving video creators a way to monetize their content and making it easy for others to find specific types of videos. Read more about the platform and the company behind it.
