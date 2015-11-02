Spotlight: Rascal House's Fast Casual Restaurant Success StoryPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
Most consumers have no trouble finding a local pizza shop, local fast casual restaurant, or higher end establishment. But finding all of those in one location can be a bit trickier. Rascal House aims to mesh high end ingredients with casual fare like pizza and burgers and a laid back environment. You can read more about the brand and its story.
