Spotlight: Planting Seeds Tutoring Creates a Business from Helping Students
Not all students learn in the same way. So having some personalized help can be a major benefit. Planting Seeds Tutoring specializes in offering that type of personalized tutoring service — meeting students in their homes, in libraries, or even working with them online. The company looks to build relationships and help students get excited about learning.
