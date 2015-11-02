Spotlight: HigherGround Wants Small Businesses to Stop Worrying about ITPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
For businesses that need help with IT but don’t have the resources to hire a professional full time, a managed service provider can help. HigherGround Managed Services is one such service provider. The company offers a full-service experience and consulting to meet the needs of their clients around the Chicago area. Read more about the company and its offerings.
