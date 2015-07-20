The sharing economy and online selling platforms have brought about many new opportunities for entrepreneurs and consumers. But it has also led to new opportunities for scammers. Sometimes, spotting a scam can be difficult for an individual. That’s where Fireball Approves comes in.

The company’s owner was once almost a scam victim herself. And the experience led her to want to start a business that could provide guidance and protection to other buyers. Learn more about the company and the story behind it.

