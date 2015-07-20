Spotlight: Fireball Approves Aims to Protect Online Buyers from ScamsPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
The sharing economy and online selling platforms have brought about many new opportunities for entrepreneurs and consumers. But it has also led to new opportunities for scammers. Sometimes, spotting a scam can be difficult for an individual. That’s where Fireball Approves comes in.
The company’s owner was once almost a scam victim herself. And the experience led her to want to start a business that could provide guidance and protection to other buyers. Learn more about the company and the story behind it.
