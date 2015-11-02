Smart Courier Deliveries Reshaping the Supply Chain ManagementPosted by sravkum under Startups
From https://www.wittysparks.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on January 30, 2018 11:02 am
The global parcel delivery costs about $82 billion reportedly, with more than 40 percent of the market accounting in China, Germany, and the United States.
Who Voted for this Story
-
sravkum
-
saiday001
-
sandyevans
-
fundpr
-
profmarketing
-
centrifugePR
-
centrifugePR
-
MarketWiz
-
thelastword
-
LimeWood
-
sophia2
-
JoshRed
-
MarketWiz
-
luvhealthcare
-
businessluv
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
lyceum
-
mxmnewhomes
-
anilimb
-
loginemail
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Ivan Widjaya On BizSugar Tips
How do you use BizSugar to benefit your small business? Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week Ivan … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
10 hours ago