I caught up with Richard “Buzzy” Busby, Principal Solution Architect at Amazon Web Services, at Xerocon earlier this month to learn more about how traditional small businesses can use AWS to grow their operations. Buzzy shares how a new product announced at AWS re:Invent, SageMaker, can help SMBs leverage the power of machine learning to find insights into important business areas.




Do you think that Amazon's AWS will be one of the most parts of its operation in the near future?
