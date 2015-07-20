The success of your small business can be impacted by a number of factors — some of which you can control and others that you can’t. Towing the line between those two categories is what state you choose to open your business in. While you may just assume setting up shop in your current city makes sense, your location may bring with it more challenges than other locales would. To that point, a new study from WalletHub has ranked the current best and worst states to start a business in.

