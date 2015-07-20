Launching a Product: How to Get Your First CustomersPosted by jondyer under Startups
From https://www.backblaze.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on July 3, 2017 9:55 am
One of the biggest challenges any startup faces isn't just bringing their product to the world but having the world embrace it. Gleb Budman, CEO of the online backup company Backblaze, shares his advice for getting your first customers and how to grow from there.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Multiple Marketing Channels Increase Sales
Remember when getting organic traffic was easier and there was no such thing as a penalty? Early on with AdWords I … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 17 minutes ago