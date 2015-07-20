Startups are now exploring blockchain’s use in fintech and startup funding. This month alone, there were around 10 blockchain startups that launched their own cryptocurrency presales to fund their ventures. Block.One has joined the likes of Civic, Status, and TenX to use the Ethereum blockchain network to facilitate these initial coin offerings (ICOs). Popular cryptocurrency forum BitcoinTalk.org is currently teeming with ICO and presale announcements for a variety of coins.

