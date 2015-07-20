16
Is Blockchain Disrupting The Way Startups Raise Funds?

Startups are now exploring blockchain’s use in fintech and startup funding. This month alone, there were around 10 blockchain startups that launched their own cryptocurrency presales to fund their ventures. Block.One has joined the likes of Civic, Status, and TenX to use the Ethereum blockchain network to facilitate these initial coin offerings (ICOs). Popular cryptocurrency forum BitcoinTalk.org is currently teeming with ICO and presale announcements for a variety of coins.




Written by pvariel
10 hours ago

Hi Erik,

Yet another curious information.

Though I have heard about Bitcoin, this is the first time hearing about Blockchain.

It is really surprising to note the report by World Economic Forum that it is estimated that 10 percent of GDP will be stored in blockchains by 2025.

This indeed shows the influence it can make.

Let us wait and see.

Thanks for this interesting share.

Keep sharing.

Best

~ Phil
Written by ravichahar
10 hours ago

Hey Erik,

Having the currency like bitcoin and blockchain can be lucrative but not for all. I have done some research on bitcoins but couldn't reach the conclusion.

Maybe this can help me.

~Ravi
