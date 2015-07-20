Intuit Celebrates Small Business with Successful Entrepreneur TipsPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on April 1, 2018 11:15 am
Imagine being at a celebration where barbers, ice cream shops and 3 music bands get together. At SXSW 2018, Intuit brought an eclectic blend of small businesses together, all in celebration of small business success. Read our pre-coverage of Intuit’s celebration.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! Contributor of the Week: Peter Masters
If you want to know how becoming a contributing member of BizSugar.com and a member of our BizSugar community on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments