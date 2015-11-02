Cheap logo design consist of stock art elements that have become so over used that they can no longer be claimed as original or trademarked.



You can create just about anything for free or cheap online today.





While, yes, I do find many online ‘DIY Designers’ pretty cool – I don’t think they are a good way to get your business logo.





Cheap stock art logo designs have been a nuisance in the design community for a long time, but they should be a much bigger concern to small businesses in general than they are.





The internet is littered with threads that all deal with logo trademark or copyright issues gone wrong, just like the one below:

