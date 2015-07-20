How To Win Key Decision Points With Today’s CustomersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 1 day 23 hours ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on February 14, 2018 1:21 pm
Today’s customers are much more in control of their buying decision, as they have more choices and more information than ever before. Almost instantly, via the Internet or on their smartphone in the store, they can find the lowest price alternative or their favorite features, without waiting for push marketing or listening to your best sales person.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!
We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- The 5 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs & How You Can Learn From Them
- How to Transform Corporate Culture Effectively
- Legit Tax Deductions for Home-Based Franchise Owners
- Ecommerce Keyword Research Doesn’t Have to Be Hard, Here’s a Step by Step Guide
- The A-Z of Facebook Marketing and Engagement (podcast)
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
28 minutes ago