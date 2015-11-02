How To Use A Checklist To Build An Innovative StartupPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on October 21, 2017 7:39 am
A common request I get while mentoring entrepreneurs is for a copy of the startup checklist they need to follow, in order to build a successful new business. I wish it was that easy. The challenge is that every new business needs to be innovative and different, in order to rise above the crowd, bring real change to the world, and give you the satisfaction you seek.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Larry Keltto @Larry_Keltto Flies Solo in Entrepreneur Life
For Larry Keltto, entrepreneurship was a choice. After getting married in 1993, Keltto discovered the hours of a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments