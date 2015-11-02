How To Put Fun And Satisfaction Back Into Your WorkPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on May 10, 2017 10:34 am
It’s time to take the drudgery and dread out of work at your business. You don’t like it, millennials won’t put up with it, and current productivity levels at work continue to decline. Only 32 percent of American workers are even engaged at work today. Most workers are still rushing to retirement, where they hope to escape to more stimulating activities with a real sense of accomplishment.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
David Leonhardt: SEO Small Business Writer
Meet David Leonhardt, our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. It's a little recognition we … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
2 hours 6 minutes ago