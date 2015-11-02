How to Pick a Partner Who Will Amplify Your EffortsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on July 19, 2017 5:28 am
As a long-time business advisor and angel investor, I’m a believer that “two heads are better than one” in building a new business. Very few entrepreneurs have the range of skills and experience to be the solution creator as well as business creator, or operational as well as sales leader. The challenge is to recognize and recruit that ideal partner match early with minimal cost and risk.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Reginald Chan @ReginaldChanNet Teaches Online Business Basics
Whether you plan to start a new online business or are launching a blog as part of your company's online outreach, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments