How to Build a Lean Business Plan Step 3: Set MilestonesPosted by brianamorgaine under Startups
From https://www.liveplan.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on September 29, 2017 9:20 am
Milestones are what you use to convert your business strategy and tactics into action. They’re also an essential part of any Lean Plan. Here’s how to set (and adhere to) your milestones.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Roy Opata Olende @RoyBoss Targets Employee Engagement
Roy Opata Olende has some insight what will make your employees work more effectively. He didn't plan to become … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments