How One Female Entrepreneur Built a Business on Merch by AmazonPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on March 11, 2018 11:09 am
Kim Jensen is an entrepreneur who has found success selling designs using Merch by Amazon over the past year. Here are some tips from Jensen that she’s learned through her own experience.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Larry Keltto @Larry_Keltto Flies Solo in Entrepreneur Life
For Larry Keltto, entrepreneurship was a choice. After getting married in 1993, Keltto discovered the hours of a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
6 hours ago