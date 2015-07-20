How Much Stock Would Convince You To Join A Startup?Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on October 24, 2017 10:25 am
Wouldn’t you like to be one of the lucky people who joined Google and Facebook when these were startups, and now be a multi-millionaire or better? So people ask me “How many shares should I ask for or expect when I join a startup today?” In reality, the number of shares doesn’t mean anything – it’s your percent of the total that you need to negotiate.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ryan Donegan @ryanpdonegan Rocks Digital Marketing Possibilities
From the beginning of his career creating marketing for local station WBRZ-TV in his native South Louisiana, Ryan … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
2 hours 52 minutes ago