How Do You Measure the Success of Your Small Business?

How Do You Measure the Success of Your Small Business?
Posted by jondyer
From https://dyernews.com
Made Hot by: logistico on March 19, 2017
All entrepreneurs strive for success but not all know how to quantify it. From finances to customer satisfaction, there are several ways for small business to determine whether or not they are actually successful.




Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Financials together with happiness is a good measurement.




Written by WandaHalpert
2 days ago

Some way that business can quantify if they are successful are:

1. Cash Flow - they meet all payments and can reinvest into the company

2. New Hires - the customer growth rate demands that they hire more people

3. Sales - staff has to spend much of their time in sales as customer demand grows




Log in to comment or register here.

