How Closely Do You Follow Networking Etiquette Rules?Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on December 29, 2016 12:29 pm
I often recommend business networking as the most effective way for a startup founder to find investors, advisors, and even key executive candidates. But what if you are an introvert, or new to this game, and don’t know where or how to start?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Devesh Sharma Finds Success as Blog Entrepreneur
He's just 18, but with a collection of blogs and Websites in a range of targeted niches, including BlogPreneurs and … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments