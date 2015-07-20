Grow by Creating Markets, Versus Killing CompetitorsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on March 19, 2018 10:09 am
For your business to continue to grow, there are really only two ways to get customers. One way is to take customers away from an existing player, and the other is to create a new market with a new product or service that didn’t exist before. Examples of recent “new market” big wins include Apple with iTunes for digital music, Uber for ride sharing, and Airbnb for renting a spare room.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Daniel Kehrer @140Main Leads the Way for SMBs
Daniel Kehrer has spent his career as a thought leader and in the trenches as an expert in small business and digital … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
2 hours 31 minutes ago