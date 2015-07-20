17
Essential Small Business Tools to Run Your Business

Being a small business owner means playing multiple roles — from boss to employee and human resources to accountant. To help, there are several free and paid tools that can help you ensure you’re on the same page as your team, enable you to better manage your finances, and empower you to efficiently hire new talent.




Written by WilliamReview
11 hours ago

I think these tools are amazing! Thanks for sharing :D https://williamreview.com/perkzilla-review/
Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Jon: I am an avid user of Trello and Slack. Do you have a favorite tool?
