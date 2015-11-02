Encore Entrepreneur Is The New Baby Boomer LifestylePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on December 24, 2016 11:10 pm
Contrary to what you might guess, the highest rate of entrepreneurial growth over the last few years is not Gen-Y upstarts, but Boomers over the age of 50, now called encore entrepreneurs. In fact, according to the most recent Index of Startup Activity by the Kauffman Foundation and recent SBA reports, these Baby Boomers are actually driving a new entrepreneurship boom.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Multiple Marketing Channels Increase Sales
Remember when getting organic traffic was easier and there was no such thing as a penalty? Early on with AdWords I … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
9 hours ago