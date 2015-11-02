Don’t Want to Plan? Just Do a Sales ForecastPosted by brianamorgaine under Startups
From http://articles.bplans.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on January 23, 2017 3:39 am
Not interested in writing a business plan? Do a sales forecast instead. With regular review, a sales forecast will prove an invaluable tool to help you manage and grow your business easily.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Marsha Friedman @marshafriedman Business Celebrity
Marsha Friedman believes your business should have more than just a brand. She believes your business should be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
5 hours ago